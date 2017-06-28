DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing

All drug testing in football should be conducted independently by WADA, says DFB chief Reinhard Grindel.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 22:22 IST

Reinhard Grindel (centre) watches Germany train in Russia

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel has called for WADA to take independent control of football drug testing after the latest twist in the Russian doping allegations

A report in British newspaper the Mail on Sunday alleged that Russia's 23-man World Cup squad for the 2014 tournament in Brazil, along with 11 other footballers, are "people of interest" to officials probing state-sponsored doping in Russia.

Football's governing body FIFA is "still investigating" allegations relating to players mentioned in the McLaren report, which last year claimed more than 1,000 Russian sportspeople were the beneficiaries of a highly organised state-doping scheme.

The Mail's allegations were described as "bizarre" and "made-up" by Russia 2018 chief executive Alexey Sorokin, while FIFA and Russian officials have stressed none of their players have failed doping tests over recent years.

Germany coach Joachim Low, speaking ahead of Die Mannschaft's Confederations Cup semi-final against Mexico, called for clarity over the controversy and for doping offenders to be named as soon as proof is available.

And Grindel believes that any uncertainty over testing will be eradicated if all drugs testing in football is conducted independently by chief anti-doping body WADA.

"FIFA wants information from WADA. Mr. McLaren wants information from FIFA. This back and forth must end," he told reporters at Germany's training base in Sochi.

"I am for enlightenment now. The right place for that is the medicinal-commission of FIFA. Possibly also the FIFA council.

"It would be the right signal if FIFA, with the World Cup 2018 in mind, would say that all doping tests will be made independently by WADA.

"Because this would be a sign for the fact that FIFA, as well as the host country Russia, don't have any access to doping tests. So the test will be executed independently by WADA – experts."