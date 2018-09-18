Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Di Francesco denies racially abusing Costa

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST
Douglas Costa
Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa

Federico Di Francesco has denied provoking Douglas Costa into spitting at him and rejected suggestions he racially abused the Juventus star.

Costa was dismissed at the end of Sassuolo's Serie A loss to Juventus, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, after clashing with Di Francesco in shocking fashion.

The Brazil international elbowed and headbutted his opponent before spitting in the face of Di Francesco and Costa was sent off following a VAR review.

Costa apologised for the incident on social media but did not include any mention of Di Francesco, while Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri indicated his player was provoked.

However, Di Francesco issued a strong rebuttal to reports he racially abused Costa during Sunday's match.

"I am profoundly upset by the allegations and the inventions which have appeared on various national media outlets," Di Francesco said. "All of this is offensive and denigratory.

"I will not allow racist behaviour and/or phrases that do not pertain to to my values and ethics, and that are fruits of the imagination of others, be attributed to me. I ask for and demand respect."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gostaria de pedir desculpas a todos os torcedores da Juventus por essa minha reação equivocada no jogo de hoje. Peço também desculpas aos meus companheiros de time, que estão sempre comigo nos momentos bons e ruins. Errei feio, tenho consciência e venho me desculpar com todos por isso. Deixo claro que essa atitude isolada não condiz com o que sempre mostrei em minha carreira. Douglas Costa Vorrei scusarmi con tutti i fan della Juventus per questa reazione fuorviante nel gioco di oggi. Mi scuso anche con i miei compagni di squadra, che sono sempre con me nei momenti belli e cattivi. Ero brutto, ne sono consapevole e mi scuso con tutti per questo. Metto in chiaro che questo atteggiamento isolato non corrisponde a quello che ho sempre dimostrato nella mia carriera. Douglas Costa @juventus

A post shared by DC11 (@douglascosta) on

Costa is set to learn his punishment for the incident with the 21-year-old, who is the son of Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri: Juventus will fine Costa
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Di Francesco extends Roma contract
RELATED STORY
Costa apologises for 'ugly' spitting incident
RELATED STORY
Roma boss Di Francesco 'not bitter' over Malcom snub
RELATED STORY
Allegri claims Costa fell for provocation
RELATED STORY
Roma must work, work, work to improve on fine campaign,...
RELATED STORY
Fans outraged at Douglas Costa's violent antics in...
RELATED STORY
'World's best' Alisson will be difficult to replace, says...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo has sights on Champions League after drought breaker
RELATED STORY
Long wait is over as Ronaldo scores 2 goals for Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us