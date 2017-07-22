Di Maria: Barca star Neymar welcome at PSG

PSG star Angel Di Maria welcomed the club's interest in Barca forward Neymar.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 07:34 IST

Angel Di Maria said Neymar would be welcomed with open arms at French giants Paris Saint-Germain if he decides to leave Barcelona.

Speculation is mounting that PSG are on the verge of smashing the world transfer record by activating Neymar's €222million release clause.

Barca remain confident of keeping Neymar after PSG head coach Unai Emery spoke openly about his admiration for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

As PSG step up their quest for Champions League glory, former Real Madrid winner Di Maria said Neymar would fit right in at Parc de Princes.

"That is all up to Unai and the staff, nothing to do with the players, myself included," Di Maria told Sports Illustrated.

"Any player that comes to the club, no matter who he is, will be received the same way, as ultimately this is about Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is a big club that is looking to win titles, so we have a lot of many important players, but whoever comes will be welcomed with open arms."

Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona since joining from Santos in 2013 and the Brazil star signed an extended five-year contract running until 2021 last October.

Di Maria also reiterated his happiness in the French capital following initial problems with Emery.

The 29-year-old played 43 games in all competitions last season but admitted to difficulties with Emery following the coach's arrival from Sevilla.

However, the Argentina international – who has been linked with Inter – said: "I'm extremely happy in Paris, my family is very happy. And honestly, to me that's the most important thing.

"My relationship with Unai Emery is really good and all I just want to do my best for the team, give it my all and win titles."