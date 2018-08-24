Di Maria enjoying life at PSG as contract expiry nears

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria.

Paris Saint-Germain's fears of losing Angel Di Maria on a free appear to be easing with the midfielder confirming he is happy in the French capital.

The Argentina international has entered the final season of the four-year contract he signed upon moving from Manchester United in 2015.

Recent reports claim a new deal through to 2021 is set to be agreed after close-season links with Serie A side Napoli came to nothing.

The 30-year-old has started both of PSG's opening two league games and looks set for a prominent role under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

"I am very happy here. My family is happy here which is important to me," Di Maria told a media conference on Friday.

"I want to keep growing with this club. My desire to write history here hasn't changed.

Di Maria: "The coach likes to see me playing in midfield. I am at the service of @TTuchelofficial wherever he wants to put me." #PSGSCO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 24, 2018

"I spoke with the coach and he is happy with me. The new coach is very close with the players and listens to us.

"Last year I had a very good second half of the season, I believe. The important thing is to think about the team, about the upcoming matches."

Di Maria has appeared in 90 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, scoring 27 goals.