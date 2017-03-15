Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?

A tweet by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested Romelu Lukaku's contract negotiations at Everton have fallen through.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has joked that he is behind Romelu Lukaku's reported decision to turn down a new contract with Everton.

Lukaku's current contract runs until June 2019 and Everton manager Ronald Koeman had said that the Belgian international was "close" to signing a long-term extension to his deal at Goodison Park.

However, widespread reports on Tuesday suggested that Lukaku has turned down an offer from Everton as we wants a move to a Champions League club next season.

Carragher recently met with Lukaku for a television interview at Finch Farm and later responded to reports that the 23-year-old's new deal had fallen through.

Carragher, who donned the colours of his the Reds' rivals for the interview, tweeted: "I knew putting the Everton training kit on and going to the training ground to have a word with him would be worth it!"

The player's agent, Mini Raiola, had previously said that "99.9 per cent" of Lukaku's new deal had been agreed, but the club now appears to be in danger of losing the man who has scored 19 goals this season.

Lukaku joined Everton on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August 2013, before signing permanently for the Toffees in July 2014 for a record transfer fee of £28 million, and he has scored 73 goals in 147 appearances for the club.