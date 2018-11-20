×
Dier encourages English youngsters to follow Sancho's lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    20 Nov 2018, 07:21 IST
Jadon Sancho - cropped
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Eric Dier would like to see more English youngsters follow teenager Jadon Sancho's example and play their club football abroad.

Sancho has already won three caps at senior level with England despite being just 18 having made a major impression with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund this season.

The teenage winger, who left Manchester City to move to Germany in 2017, has six assists - the most in the division - and has also chipped in with four goals despite starting just five league games.

Fellow 18-year-old Reiss Nelson, who is on loan with Hoffenheim from Arsenal, has scored six Bundesliga goals himself and Dier can see the value in English youngsters moving abroad, as he did when he played in Portugal at youth level.

"I hope players continue to do what Jadon is doing," he told reporters.

"That's so important for their development. Not just as a footballer but as a man.

"He's out of his comfort zone and he's living by himself in a foreign country. Those experiences are important for you to grow as a person."

Tottenham's Dier developed through the Sporting CP academy and lived in Portugal from the age of seven.

He will return to the country next June with England after they booked their place in the Nations League Finals in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

"It will be the first time I go back and play there since I left - it will be very special," Dier added.

"It's my home so I am very happy to go back."

Omnisport
NEWS
