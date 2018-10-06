×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dier leads Tottenham past 10-man Cardiff 1-0 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    06 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — England midfielder Eric Dier struck his first club goal in 18 months as Tottenham made it three victories in as many Premier League matches by defeating 10-man Cardiff 1-0 on Saturday.

Tottenham, beaten by visiting Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League at Wembley in midweek, scored against Cardiff in the eighth minute.

Davinson Sanchez won a header following a cross by England full back Kieran Trippier and, as the ball became stuck under the feet of Cardiff's Joe Bennett, Dier showed a striker's instinct to thrash the ball into the net.

Struggling Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls was sent off after 58 minutes following a trip on Lucas Moura, who was a constant danger up front for Tottenham.

Sean Morrison hit the post as the visitors went close to an equalizer, despite their numerical disadvantage, but could not make the breakthrough as it remained winless after eight games this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Tottenham must treat Cardiff like Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Eric Dier- Taking the Road Less Travelled
RELATED STORY
Burnley wins 2nd straight EPL game, Cardiff struggling
RELATED STORY
Dier: Tottenham will shut up transfer critics
RELATED STORY
We're banishing painful Iceland memories - Dier
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Dier inspired by Sterling's handling of criticism
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us