×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dier ruled out of Tottenham's visit to Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:42 IST
dier-cropped
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

Eric Dier has been ruled out of Tottenham's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.  

The midfielder was injured during England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic and was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad for the trip to Montenegro.  

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed on Friday the injury should not keep Dier out for too long, though he will not be fit enough to feature at Anfield.  

When asked how long Dier would be sidelined, Pochettino said: "One week, 10 days, two weeks. It's not a big issue but he needs to recover from the problem he suffered against the Czech Republic with the national team. 

"We'll see how it is going to improve. He was running today but we need to wait for the resolution. 

"Every problem has a different resolution with a different player. We need to wait. We are going to assess him day-by-day, but I don't believe it will be longer than two weeks." 

Pochettino will also be without another midfielder in Harry Winks, who has a groin injury, while defender Serge Aurier will have a hamstring issue assessed by the club following his return from international duty. 

Spurs are third in the Premier League, 15 points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool Transfer News: Liverpool transfer targets 2019| Real Madrid to offer Varane to get Mane | De Ligt to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Injured Alexander-Arnold pulls out of England squad
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham: Spurs' woes against 'big six'
RELATED STORY
Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 3 matches in the Premier League so far this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League Top Six if only British players were allowed to play in the league
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Spurs want Alderweireld replacement, two Liverpool stars set to move out and more - January 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Tomorrow FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Tomorrow BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Tomorrow WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us