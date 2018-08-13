Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dier: Tottenham will shut up transfer critics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
148   //    13 Aug 2018, 18:30 IST
Eric Dier
Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier

Eric Dier says Tottenham will quieten their critics after the club failed to sign any players in the transfer window.

Spurs were the only Premier League side to not complete a deal before Thursday's transfer deadline, though manager Mauricio Pochettino and star striker Harry Kane did commit to the club by signing new long-term contracts.

And Dier questioned the spending of Tottenham's Premier League rivals while hailing the quality of the group assembled by Pochettino.

"It's a great challenge for us to shut everyone up, really," Dier said after Spurs won 2-1 at Newcastle in their Premier League opener.

"We're going to enjoy that challenge. We've got a fantastic squad here, fantastic players throughout the team in every position.

"To strengthen it is not easy as well. You can look at all the other teams around us - they might have signed players, but not many of those players that they've signed are better than the players they've already got.

"Obviously there are signings that have been made which are players of high quality, but in many cases I don't believe that they've signed players that are better than they already have.

"We all really enjoy training together, playing together, being with each other. The manager said it before - we're in a fight but we're having to use different tools.

"We've known that for the last three years and we have to try and compensate for what other clubs can do in different ways, with our attitude, our work ethic, our desire."

