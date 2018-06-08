Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dighe quits as Mumbai coach after just one season

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 11:56 IST
197

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Former India stumper Sameer Dighe has resigned as Mumbai's chief coach after being at the helm for just one season due to personal reasons, forcing the multiple-time champions to search for a new coach.

Dighe, who played six Tests and 23 ODIs for India between 2001-02, took over the role at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. He, however, refused to extend his contract after his tenure ended recently.

The contract with Dighe was for a year. His contract had ended. We (Mumbai Cricket Association) asked him whether he wanted to continue (with the job) but he said that due to some family issues, he did not want to continue. Yes, we will appoint a new coach , an MCA office-bearer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The 49-year-old Dighe took over Mumbai team's coaching job from another former India wicket-keeper Chandrakant Pandit.

But under Dighe, the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions were knocked out it the quarter-final last season by Karnataka.

Mumbai then made to the knock-out stages of the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy but ended the season without a title.

Another official in the know-how of the development claimed that Dighe had asked for time of three to four days time to take a call, but eventually decided not to continue

