Dila vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Dila continue their pursuit of a first European appearance since 2003 against APOEL Nicosia at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Andriy Demchenko's side overcame Vorskla 4-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round. They lost 2-1 in the first leg and were on the brink of an exit, but Dila fought back at home to win 3-1 and turn the tie around.

Goals from Otar Parulava and Mykola Kovtalyuk had them 2-0 up, but Ruslan Stepanyuk pulled one back for Vorskla in the 74th minute, giving the visitors a lifeline. However, with four minutes remaning, Thierry Gale struck a third goal for the Dila to complete their turnaround and send them through.

Now in the third qualifying round, this is the farthest Dila have reached since making the playoffs of the 2013-14 UEFA Europa League. However, the club has never reached the group stage of a UEFA competition before.

APOEL, meanwhile, beat Serbian side Vojvodina 4-2 on aggregate in the last round. The Cypriot outfit won the first leg 2-1 at home before repeating the trick in the return a week later.

Dila vs APOEL Nicosia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Dila have played one Cypriot team before: Anorthosis Famagusta in the third qualifying of the 2012-13 Europa League, winning 3-1 on aggregate.

APOEL have reached the European playoffs in the last two seasons but haven't reaached the group stage since the 2019-20 season.

Dila are unbeaten in five home games in European qualifiers, winning four and keeping three clean sheets.

APOEL have won one of their last four away games in European qualifiers: a 2-1 win over Vojvodina in the last round.

Dila vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction

Dila are strong at home and should give the more experienced APOEL side a tough run for their money. However, expect a shock victory for the hosts ahead of the return leg next week in Cyprus.

Prediction: Dila 2-1 APOEL

Dila vs APOEL Nicosia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dila

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes