Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023

Dinamo Zagreb host Astana at the Stadion Maksimir in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg on Tuesday (July 25).

Dinamo are UEFA old timers. They have played 144 Champions League games since 1958-59, winning 60. Last season, they reached the group stage for the eighth time but failed to progress beyond that. The knockouts remain their main objective, says coach Igor Biscan.

Purgeri clinched the Croatian Football League title last season with a 10-point lead over second-placed Hajduk Split. The teams met twice at the Stadion Maksimir last week in the Super Cup and the league’s opening game. Dinamo won the first game 1-0 while Hajduk won 2-1 in the second.

Astana, meanwhile, got the better of Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi 3-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round. The Kazakhstani side last played in the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21, when they were transferred to the UEFA Europa League after dropping out.

Sary-Kokter won their seventh title in the Kazakhstan Premier League last season. They're a point behind leaders Ordabasy (39 points) in the new season after 16 games. Astana have a decent away record heading, with only one defeat in five games.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met twice, with Dinamo winning 1-0 and 2-0.

Dinamo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Dinamo have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five home matches.

Astana have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away outings.

Dinamo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, the same as Astana.

Form Guide: Dinamo: L-W-D-W-D; Astana: D-W-D-L-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana Prediction

Dinamo retained most of their top performers despite reports of potential exits. Ivanusec and Bruno Petkovic led the side’s scoring charts with 12 and 10 goals respectively, while Martin Baturina was named Young Player of the Season.

Pedro Eugenio, who topped the Kazakhstan Premier League last season with 18 goals, has left Astana, but second top scorer Marin Tomasov (15) is still there. Abat Aymbetov contributed nine goals.

Dinamo are expected to maintain their momentum thanks to a creative midfield and sharp attack.

Prediction: Dinamo 3-1 Astana

Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dinamo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dinamo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Astana to score - Yes