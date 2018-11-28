×
Discrimination reports on the rise in English football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    28 Nov 2018, 11:30 IST
pl football - cropped
A Premier League football

Reports of discrimination in English football have risen for the sixth year in a row, according to annual figures.

A report published by Kick It Out, an inclusion and equality organisation operating in the game, shows the number of incidents of discriminatory abuse have increased by 11 per cent since last year.

Racism constituted 53 per cent of the 520 cases in 2017-18, a rise of 22 per cent from 2016-17.

Disability discrimination reports showed the greatest increase, with a jump of 107 per cent compared to last year.

The statistics are compiled from all levels of football in England, including Premier League, Football League, Women's Super League and non-league games. The majority of cases were reported via social media.

Kick It Out chair Lord Herman Ouseley said of the figures: "It is hugely disappointing to have to reveal, yet again, increasing levels of all forms of discriminatory abuse at football.

"While the increased reports reflect a greater inclination among fans to complain about unacceptable abuse, these trends reflect, in part, what is happening in the rest of society. Hate crime reports have doubled over the last year to more than 94,000.

"Football cannot be complacent about the risk to the game this represents. Much good work has, and is, being done to prevent and counter unacceptable behaviour. But, the professional leagues and their clubs must do more in a coherent and consistent way - exemplifying all the best practices applied by some clubs - to drive hateful and abusive spectators out of the game. 

"Equally, the FA and its county associations, as well as local leagues, must step up their actions to ensure compliance and enforcement at grassroots level."

