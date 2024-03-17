Djibouti vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2024

Djibouti and Liberia clash at the Stade de Marrakech in neutral Morocco on Wednesday for the first leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the preliminary round.

The winner of the tie will go into the draw for the first round of the qualification, featuring 32 teams split across eight groups of four.

Ranked 192nd, Djibouti are one of the weakest sides in the world. They've never qualified for any major international tournament before and face another tough challenge if they wish to do so.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea are winless in their last three international matches, including two losses in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, against Egypt (6-0) and Guinea-Bissau (1-0).

Meanwhile, Liberia are looking to secure qualification for just the third time in their history. However, if the Lone Stars are to make it to the tournament proper for the first time since 2002, it is imperative for them to improve their form.

The West African side have lost their last five international games and remain winless in their last eight.

Head coach Mario Marinica has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Djibouti, including key attacker William Jebor, who has struck 13 times from 25 games. Scotland-based Mohammed Sangare has been summoned too.

Djibouti vs Liberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been two previous clashes between the sides, with Liberia winning both their matches against Djibouti.

In 2016 too, the sides were drawn together for the AFCON qualifiers, wherein Liberia won the first leg 1-0 before a 5-0 drubbing of Djibouti at home in the return leg.

Liberia have lost their last five games in a row and remain winless in their last eight.

Djibouti are winless in their last three official matches.

Liberia have failed to score in their last two games.

Djibouti are ranked 192nd in the world, whereas Liberia are on 152nd.

Djibouti vs Liberia Prediction

Liberia are the favorites on paper, and for obvious reasons. Djibouti have been one of the worst sides not only in the AFCON zone, but in the world, lacking genuine quality in numerous departments.

The Lone Stars will likely secure a decisive win without much hassle.

Prediction: Djibouti 0-2 Liberia

Djibouti vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liberia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No