Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djourou: Switzerland's World Cup group tough but anything is possible

Brazil are among the favourites for World Cup glory, but Switzerland defender Johan Djourou is confident of his side's chances.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 22:17 IST
14
Johan Djourou
Switzerland international Johan Djourou

Johan Djourou believes "anything is possible" as Switzerland prepare to face Brazil in World Cup opener. 

Brazil are among the pre-tournament favourites, having fallen in spectacular fashion on home soil against Germany in the semi-finals four years ago.

Serbia and Costa Rica - the latter were quarter-finalists in 2014 - fill out a competitive Group E, but Djourou feels Switzerland can qualify for the knockout rounds in Russia.

The Antalyaspor defender, though, accepts the calibre of opponent Switzerland face against Brazil on Sunday makes their opening task difficult.

"I think that when you play a World Cup you can only be excited," Djourou told Omnisport.

"That's one of the best things that can happen to a football player, is to play for your country in a World Cup.

"I think Switzerland have done very well in the past. I think we have a tough group. I think that Brazil, Serbia and Costa Rica is not easy.

"I think that the first game always will set the tone because the first game in a competition is always very important and we play against Brazil, against a great team with great individuals like Neymar, [Philippe] Coutinho, Thiago Silva and many, many players.

"I think it's down to us. We have to prepare well this tournament and give our best because I think Switzerland progressed as well a lot. But we know that we play against one the best teams in the world, but in football anything is possible."

Bundesliga 2017-18
Neuer unsure over World Cup hopes as Heynckes rules out...
RELATED STORY
Batshuayi season 'probably over', but striker has World...
RELATED STORY
Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
RELATED STORY
Why have Germany left Sane out of the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Swiss have talent to go far but face tough start
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
5 Bundesliga Players That Would Improve Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Gomez surprised to see Wagner miss World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us