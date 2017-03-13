Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!

Marseille defender Patrice Evra has returned to training, and was only too pleased to tell everyone about it!

by Omnisport News 13 Mar 2017, 16:10 IST

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra's return to Marseille has not been as smooth as he would have liked, but the France left-back has not lost any of his ​joie de vivre, as his latest Instagram message showed.

Former Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus defender Evra returned to Ligue 1 in January after an 11-year absence, but his first few weeks at the Stade Velodrome have not gone as well as hoped with some indifferent team performances prior to the 5-1 home humbling by Paris Saint-Germain.

Evra came off at half-time in that setback to Marseille's arch-rivals on February 26 and has not played since.

He is now back running, however, and the 35-year-old was clearly pleased to share that news. He also had some pretty obvious advice for all boyfriends whose partners may share Evra's excitement.