Dockal scores twice as Union beat Whitecaps 4-0, snap skid

Associated Press
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 04:56 IST
AP Image

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Borek Dockal scored twice, Ilson Pereira had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Union beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Philadelphia had nearly 60-percent possession and outshot the Whitecaps 25-2, including 11-0 on target.

Dockal opened the scoring in the 24th minute, side-netting a left-footer from the center of the box, and doubled the advantage in the 71st. Alejandro Bedoya tapped it to Dockal at the top of the box where he won Brek Shea's challenge and then cut back to evade another defender before blasting a rising shot past a diving Brian Rowe to make it 2-0.

Ilsinho and Fabrice Jean-Picault scored on penalty kicks for the Union (6-7-3) to cap the scoring.

Jose Aja was shown a red card in the 72nd minute, and Yordy Reyna in stoppage time for the Whitecaps (6-6-5). Vancouver had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped, losing for the first time since May 1.

