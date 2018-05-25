Does he only care about his hair? - Denmark coach Hareide slams Pogba, France

Paul Pogba's France may be among the World Cup favourites, but Denmark coach Age Hareide is unimpressed.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Denmark coach Age Hareide accused Paul Pogba of only caring about his hair as he labelled World Cup opponents France as "nothing special".

The Norwegian's side will come up against France, as well as Australia and Peru, in Group C at the showpiece tournament in Russia.

Manchester United star Pogba is set to play a key role for Didier Deschamps' men, but Hareide slammed the 25-year-old.

"He played against Manchester City with his hair dyed blue and white, maybe he'll have it red and white to play us," he told Jyllands-Posten.

"Does he only think about his haircuts?"

Blue hair, red hero pic.twitter.com/PhUUDj4EJO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2018

France are ranked seventh in the world and will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites.

While accusing Les Bleus of lacking leadership, Hareide said he had seen nothing for his team to fear.

"I don't believe in this team," he said.

"The teams at the top of the world rankings are the best in the world, but this is not the case for France.

"I saw France against Sweden in Stockholm. They are nothing special."

Denmark open their World Cup campaign against Peru in Saransk June 16.