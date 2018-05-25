Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Does he only care about his hair? - Denmark coach Hareide slams Pogba, France

    Paul Pogba's France may be among the World Cup favourites, but Denmark coach Age Hareide is unimpressed.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 09:47 IST
    1.08K
    Paul Pogba - cropped
    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

    Denmark coach Age Hareide accused Paul Pogba of only caring about his hair as he labelled World Cup opponents France as "nothing special".

    The Norwegian's side will come up against France, as well as Australia and Peru, in Group C at the showpiece tournament in Russia.

    Manchester United star Pogba is set to play a key role for Didier Deschamps' men, but Hareide slammed the 25-year-old.

    "He played against Manchester City with his hair dyed blue and white, maybe he'll have it red and white to play us," he told Jyllands-Posten.

    "Does he only think about his haircuts?"

    France are ranked seventh in the world and will enter the World Cup as one of the favourites.

    While accusing Les Bleus of lacking leadership, Hareide said he had seen nothing for his team to fear.

    "I don't believe in this team," he said.

    "The teams at the top of the world rankings are the best in the world, but this is not the case for France.

    "I saw France against Sweden in Stockholm. They are nothing special."

    Denmark open their World Cup campaign against Peru in Saransk June 16.

    WORLD CUP: Eriksen key to Denmark emulating 1992 heroics
    RELATED STORY
    Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide's men held at home
    RELATED STORY
    Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
    RELATED STORY
    Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
    RELATED STORY
    Mourinho: I don't know and I don't care when Pogba returns
    RELATED STORY
    5 unknown facts about Paul Pogba
    RELATED STORY
    Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    WORLD CUP: Time for Deschamps' talented France to win trophy
    RELATED STORY
    Payet left out of France World Cup squad
    RELATED STORY
    Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018