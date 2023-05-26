Dominican Republic U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Dominican Republic U20 and Italy U20 battle for three points in a 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup fixture on Saturday (May 27).

Dominican Republic are coming off a harrowing 6-0 loss against Brazil. Six players got on the scoresheet to inspire the Brazilians to victory. Italy, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nigeria. Lawal Fago and Sunday Jude scored second-half goals to inspire the West Africans to their second win of the tournament and top spot in the group.

The defeat saw Gli Azzurrini fall to third spot in Group D, having garnered three points from two games. Dominican Republic, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the standings. They're yet to register their first points of the tournament and have conceded eight goals in two games.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Italy U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Dominican Republic are on an nine-game losing streak, conceding 32 goals.

Italy's defeat to Nigeria snapped their seven-game unbeaten streak

Dominican Republic have failed to score in seven of their last nine games, while nine of their last ten opponents have scored at least twice.

Dominican Republic are making their debut in the U-20 World Cup.

Italy's last seven games have produced at least three goals, with six seeing goals at both ends.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction

Italy are the overwhelming favourites, so Carmine Nunziata will look to bounce back from their defeat to Nigeria with a comfortable win.

Dominican Republic, meanwhile, largely held their own in their maiden World Cup game against Nigeria before being blown away by Brazil. Not much was expected from the Carribean nation, so they will look to bow out of the tournament with their heads held high.

Italy can still finish in any position from first to last in the table, and a win will guarantee them progression to the knockouts. A large-margin win will boost their chances of finishing first if Brazil beat Nigeria. The Italians should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Italy U20 4-0 Dominican Republic U20

Dominican Republic U20 vs Italy U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Italy to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Italy to win both halves

