×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Don't judge Hudson-Odoi by display against lowly Montenegro - Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    30 Mar 2019, 04:02 IST
Callum Hudson-Odoi - cropped
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Maurizio Sarri insists he is right to be cautious with Callum Hudson-Odoi's development and suggests that people should not get carried away with his performance for England against Montenegro.  

The winger started for the Three Lions in their 5-1 win against Montenegro on Monday but is yet to be selected in Sarri's Chelsea XI for a Premier League game.

Sarri has questioned the standard of Euro 2020 qualifying and has even proposed separate tournaments to keep the elite and lower-ranked nations apart.

When asked if Hudson-Odoi starting for England made him feel awkward, the Italian – speaking at a media conference ahead of Chelsea's visit to Cardiff City – responded: "No, because I don't have to play against Montenegro.

"I think in the qualification for the European Championships, the level is really very low. It's not the Premier League level, of course.

"It depends upon the national team, of course, but there are a lot of national teams with a very low level. I cannot understand why there is only a group.

"Maybe it's better to have a European Championships for the first level, and one for a second level. It's incredible that a player who is very important for a club has to play in Malta, Cyprus, Liechtenstein or Andorra."

Hudson-Odoi, who was a target for Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, has seen opportunities limited at Chelsea this term.

Advertisement

He has impressed in the Europa League, however, scoring four goals in eight appearances – half of which have come as a substitute.

Sarri is excited by his potential but believes there are a number of areas he needs to improve on before he becomes a first-team regular.

"I think he needs to improve more," he added. "And I want him to improve more.

"He has to stay with his feet on the floor. He has to work every day, and improve the left [foot], improve in the defensive phase and improve in his movement without the ball.

"I want him to improve because the potential is really, really very, very high so it's right that he continues to improve. Otherwise we risk stopping him.

"He is, in this moment, a very, very good player, but he has the possibility to become better. I want him to become better."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri expects Hudson-Odoi starts soon
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich move wouldn't be good for Hudson-Odoi, claims Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri confounded by Chelsea's second-half surrender
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can The Maurizio Sarri Project Work At Chelsea? 
RELATED STORY
Dear Sarri: An open letter from a frustrated Chelsea fan to Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Sarri defends performance after defeat to Everton
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Could Mourinho replace Sarri at Chelsea? | Premier League
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: If Sarri is to challenge, Chelsea need better fullbacks
RELATED STORY
Sarri still unsure over Hazard future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Today FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Today BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Today MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Today WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
Tomorrow CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us