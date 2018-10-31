'Don't know if Messi will be on the podium': Cristiano Ronaldo names his top five picks for Ballon d'Or

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.89K // 31 Oct 2018, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has named five players who he thinks are contenders to the Ballon d'Or award this year.

In case you didn't know...

France Football has already released its shortlist of thirty candidates for this year's edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Immediately after the release, fans, players and pundits have given their verdict on who the favorites for the award are.

The list of nominees includes Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also nominated for this year's accolade, has now named his top picks for the award.

The Portuguese ace won the Champions League with Real Madrid earlier this year before leaving for Serie A side Juventus in the summer.

Ronaldo revealed that his longstanding rival Lionel Messi will have a difficult time to finish in the top three this time around.

Speaking to France Football, Ronaldo said, "Of course I want to win, this sixth Ballon d’Or. It would be a lie to tell you the opposite."

When asked who his favorites for the award are, the Portuguese replied, "The same as usual, even if I don’t know if Messi will be on the podium this time."

"So, let’s say Salah, Modric, Griezmann, Varane, Mbappe – the French in general because they are world champions."

"But I will wait and see if all these players are still at the top in 10 years, like Messi and I have done, and like we continue to do. ‘Still there, on the podium, since more than 10 years."

What's next?

The winner of the award is set to be announced in the French capital on October 3.