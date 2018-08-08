Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Don't see any reason to part ways with Constantine till Asian Cup: AIFF

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
72   //    08 Aug 2018, 14:58 IST

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Stephen Constantine will continue as India's national football coach at least till the 2019 Asian Cup, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das has said, putting to rest speculation about an abrupt sacking following complaints by senior players.

Terming the murmurs around Constantine as hearsay circulating in the social media, the top All India Football Federation (AIFF) office-bearer said they don't see a plausible reason to part ways with the coach till the end of the continental showpiece, when his contract expires.

In his second spell with the senior team, the British coach oversaw a dream 13-match unbeaten run that ended with a 1-2 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in an inconsequential away final group game of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign in March.

By the time India suffered that rare recent reverse in Bishkek, the team had made it to the Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.

"We don't see any reason to remove him. He has delivered the results, and moreover, the SAFF Cup is coming up and then there is the Asian Cup. His contract expires on January 31 next year," Das told PTI.

Specifically asked if Constantine is going to guide the team in the Asian Cup, Das responded in the positive.

Apparently, after qualifying for the Asian Cup final rounds, some senior footballers met the AIFF general secretary during a national camp in Mumbai, expressing their grievances.

"I do meet players, support staff on a regular basis. Players can have problems with the coach. I think these rumours picked up pace in the social media," Das said without divulging any further.

Having joined in February 2016, when the national team was at a dismal 173 in the FIFA rankings, Constantine took it to the top 100, for the first time in more than 20 years.

However, it was speculated that Constantine and captain Sunil Chhetri were not on the same page after the coach, responding to a question on the skipper's impassioned plea to people to come and cheer the team in the Intercontinental Cup in June, said his boys have done enough to not "beg" fans to come and watch them play.

"Look, I have said it before and I don't feel that we should be begging people to come and watch the national team," Constantine had said.

Interestingly, the AIFF had acted quite swiftly when complaints were made against the under-17 coach Nicolai Adam. Adam was forced to resign in the wake of players' complaints that the German was abusive

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Constantine contradicts himself; says FIFA rankings are...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Indian football team's...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian football teams denied clearance...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'If I needed to take a point,...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Stephen Constantine reveals...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'If the Government is...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: A look at the head-to-head results of...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: India can qualify for knockout stage,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: AIFF, IOA confirm Indian football...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How India could line-up as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT STA AJA
2 - 2
 Standard Liège vs Ajax
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow NOR PAR 11:15 PM Nordsjælland vs Partizan
Tomorrow OLI HJK 11:30 PM Olimpija vs HJK
Tomorrow GEN LEC 11:30 PM Genk vs Lech Poznań
Tomorrow OLY LUZ 11:30 PM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Luzern
Tomorrow IST BUR 11:30 PM İstanbul Başakşehir vs Burnley
Tomorrow BES LAS 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs LASK
Tomorrow VIT BAS 11:30 PM Vitesse vs Basel
10 Aug ZOR SPO 12:00 AM Zorya vs Sporting Braga
10 Aug HIB MOL 12:15 AM Hibernian vs Molde
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us