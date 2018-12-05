×
Don't stop – Emery issues rallying cry to top-scorer Aubameyang

Omnisport
NEWS
News
165   //    05 Dec 2018, 06:01 IST
Aubameyang - cropped
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the Premier League's top scorer

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has challenged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to go on and become the Premier League's top scorer this season.

Aubameyang sits top of the scoring charts as it stands, scoring twice in Arsenal's derby victory over Tottenham to take his tally for the campaign to 10 league goals.

And Emery wants the former Borussia Dortmund forward to maintain his hot streak, insisting that Aubameyang can continue to improve.

"I want him to continue improving, and his challenge is also collective and individual," Emery said ahead of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United on Wednesday.

"I want his challenge to be that he has the opportunity to be the best scorer in the Premier League.

"We want to help him achieve this and that is because, if he is scoring, he is helping us.

"In the last two matches he has had a very big performance, working and scoring. I want to say to him, 'Don't stop, continue with this commitment every match.'

"It is also important that he takes confidence from matches like Tottenham. Now is the moment to say to him, 'Don't stop'."

Aubameyang has featured in all 14 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures so far, making 12 starts.

The 29-year-old has not always played in his preferred central role, however, with Emery often utilising the in-form Alexandre Lacazette as the focal point in Arsenal's attack, and the Spaniard believes Aubameyang's versatility is a crucial asset.

"In his career he has played as a winger on the right, on the left and like a striker, he [has] played with two strikers," Emery added.

"I use him in every position, and sometimes his best performance is starting the match on the bench and then playing 20 or 25 minutes."

Fetching more content...
