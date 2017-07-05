Donnarumma 'very close' to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola

The only thing standing in the way of Milan tying down Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new deal is Mino Raiola, according to Marco Fassone.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 06:42 IST

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone revealed teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is "very close" to signing a new contract, though there are complications with agent Mino Raiola.

Donnarumma initially told Milan he would not be signing a renewal, with his contract due to expire in 2018, but the 18-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly set to perform a U-turn.

However, the only thing standing in the way of Milan tying down their most prized asset to a new deal is Raiola, according to Fassone.

"I had said that the Milan doors would be open should Gigio reconsider," Fassone told Corriere della Sera.

"He did reconsider and I get the feeling we are very close to a deal with the player and his family, even if we do not want to resort to other types of compromises.

"I think we are a day or two from the decision, which is down to the player.

"These decisions are never made just by the players. There are agents, in this case a very talented one who has his own ideas and convictions that are a little far away from ours, so I don't know what the final decision will be."

Raiola had previously accused Milan of bullying Donnarumma and creating a hostile environment amid apparent death threats for the rumoured Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain target.

And the outspoken agent – who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Mario Balotelli – is reportedly reluctant to see Italy international Donnarumma sign an extension.

"Until someone tells me otherwise, I do my negotiating with Mino, who I speak with several times a day. I repeat, I think that the part of the deal regarding the player and family is close, the other is more complicated," Fassone added.

"It is a large package deal involving retribution, benefits, clauses, a commission, possible clauses on future sales of the player.

"I have learned in these situations to approach them rationally, not with the gut. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so releasing him at the end of the season would be a huge loss. This is why I chose to resume talks, although at some point you have to draw a line and cannot go beyond healthy compromise."