×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dortmund beats Schalke 2-1 in Ruhr derby, Bayern keeps pace

Associated Press
NEWS
News
69   //    08 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund kept its nine-point advantage over Bayern Munich with a 2-1 Ruhr derby win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho sealed the unbeaten visitors' 11th win from 14 games with a fine finish in the 74th minute, restoring Dortmund's lead after Daniel Caligiuri equalized from the penalty spot. Thomas Delaney had given Dortmund an early lead.

Bayern, which is chasing an unprecedented seventh consecutive title, kept pace and moved second with a 3-0 win over promoted Nuremberg in their Bavarian Derby in Munich.

Also, Freiburg defeated Leipzig 3-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen earned a 1-0 win at home over Augsburg, and Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim drew 2-2.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Schalke takes on Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Ruhr Derby
RELATED STORY
Dortmund stretches lead, Bayern keeps pace in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund: Sancho, Harit, Pulisic and...
RELATED STORY
Bayern held by Freiburg at home, Dortmund wins in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Revitalized Dortmund brings excitement back to Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football derbies of all time
RELATED STORY
Atletico out to stop Dortmund, Barcelona missing Messi
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Bayern ends winless streak, Dortmund continues to impress
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us