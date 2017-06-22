Write an Article

Dortmund defender Guerreiro's injury downgraded to bruising

Confusion surrounded the injury suffered by Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro in Wednesday's victory over Russia.

by Omnisport
News 22 Jun 2017, 17:17 IST
Raphael Guerreiro - cropped
Borussia Dortmund wing-back Raphael Guerreiro

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed defender Raphael Guerreiro suffered a bruised ankle in Portugal's win over Russia at the Confederations Cup - and not a fracture as first feared.

Selecao coach Fernando Santos claimed the versatile full-back had fractured his ankle after an innocuous-looking challenge during the European champions' 1-0 victory in Moscow on Wednesday.

But Guerreiro himself said on Instagram, in a post that has since been deleted, that was a pre-existing injury and Dortmund have now confirmed the former Lorient man suffered just bruising.

A tweet from the club read: "According to the medical department of Portugal's national team, Raphael Guerreiro has suffered a painful bruise."

The 23-year-old is still expected to miss the remainder of the tournament with Portugal well placed in Group A, needing just a draw from Saturday's game with already-eliminated New Zealand to advance to the last four.

Guerreiro said: "I have a fracture but it is more than three months old.

"Fortunately, I do not have any more fractures where I feel pain, but I can't put my foot on the ground or move it.

"I will remain here to support my team-mates for the rest of the competition."

Fetching more content...