Dortmund should sign Jerome Boateng - Effenberg

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    29 May 2019, 16:58 IST
jerome boateng - cropped
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Borussia Dortmund would benefit from the experience of Bayern Munich outcast Jerome Boateng, according to Stefan Effenberg.

Dortmund were top of the Bundesliga table for long periods of the 2018-19 season but ultimately fell short as Bayern sealed a seventh consecutive title on the final day of the campaign.

And former Bayern star Effenberg feels Dortmund's young side suffered for their lack of experience in such situations.

Boateng has featured throughout the champions' run of triumphs but appears set to leave this close-season, prompting Effenberg to suggest Dortmund as an ideal landing spot.

"At Borussia Dortmund, they were missing one or two experienced players for the title - especially in central defence," the 2000-01 Champions League winner said in quotes published on t-online.de.

"BVB should therefore really think about Jerome Boateng. He would be the perfect stabiliser to seriously fight for the title and even win. Boateng is the player you need for the next step.

"And it would be quite realistic, because Boateng is done in Bavaria. Dortmund are definitely the only club in the Bundesliga that could do it."

Boateng, 30, held talks with Paris Saint-Germain last year and has been advised by Bayern president Uli Hoeness to leave the club.

Dortmund have already signed Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

