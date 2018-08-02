Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Doucoure renews with Watford until 2023

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Aug 2018, 22:43 IST
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford have tied down midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to a new five-year contract.

The 25-year-old French midfielder was a standout performer for the Hornets last season, scoring seven goals to be named Watford's player of the year by both his team-mates and supporters.

Doucoure had been linked to a reunion with former boss Marco Silva at Everton, while Tottenham were also reportedly interested in the ex-Rennes player.

His absence from Watford's pre-season fixtures served to fuel speculation but head coach Javi Gracia insisted injury was the sole reason for Doucoure missing out and he has now penned a deal running until 2023 at Vicarage Road.

"It has become perfectly clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye's ambitions as a player and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to reach our goals," said Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury.

Doucoure joined Watford in January 2016 before spending the remainder of that season on loan with Granada in Spain.

The former France Under-21 international has played 62 times for the Hornets, scoring eight times.

Premier League 2018-19
