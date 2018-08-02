Doucoure renews with Watford until 2023
Watford have tied down midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to a new five-year contract.
The 25-year-old French midfielder was a standout performer for the Hornets last season, scoring seven goals to be named Watford's player of the year by both his team-mates and supporters.
Doucoure had been linked to a reunion with former boss Marco Silva at Everton, while Tottenham were also reportedly interested in the ex-Rennes player.
His absence from Watford's pre-season fixtures served to fuel speculation but head coach Javi Gracia insisted injury was the sole reason for Doucoure missing out and he has now penned a deal running until 2023 at Vicarage Road.
"It has become perfectly clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye's ambitions as a player and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to reach our goals," said Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury.
| @abdoudoucoure16 #FiveMoreYears #watfordfc pic.twitter.com/xrl395r7NX— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 2, 2018
Doucoure joined Watford in January 2016 before spending the remainder of that season on loan with Granada in Spain.
The former France Under-21 international has played 62 times for the Hornets, scoring eight times.