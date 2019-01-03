Doucoure should have been shown straight red - Howe

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 03 Jan 2019, 05:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said Abdoulaye Doucoure should have been shown a straight red card in the 3-3 Premier League draw with Watford.

Doucoure escaped with a booking after catching Ryan Fraser with a studs-up challenge in a remarkable first half at the Vitality Stadium, which saw four goals scored in a six-minute spell before both sides were frustrated in a goalless second period.

Watford were unhappy with a Dan Gosling tackle on Tom Cleverley in the second half but Howe felt Doucoure's offence was far worse.

"I thought it was a straight red card," he said. "It's a very, very dangerous tackle and thankfully Ryan's come through it okay but those are tackles no one wants to see in the game.

"[Gosling's is a] totally different tackle. It's slightly late and it's a booking, quite rightly, but nothing more than that."

Discussing the frantic nature of the match, Howe added: "It was difficult. Great game for the neutral and I'm sure people coming here will have enjoyed that as a football match.

"For me, very difficult to watch.

6 - Bournemouth v Watford is the first Premier League game to see six first half goals scored since May 16th, 2015 (Southampton v Aston Villa). Madness. pic.twitter.com/c2QuIQ6Ott — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2019

"Early part of the game, I couldn't believe we were two goals down. Great credit to the players for the comeback. Great spirit, determination, attitude and I felt we should have won the game in the second half.

Advertisement

"You worry for the team's psychology [at 2-0 down] because you don't quite know how the crowd are going to be with us and they were excellent to be fair. They stuck with us and we scored a goal and suddenly the belief came flooding back.

"There was a lot of good goals scored in the match. We were disappointed with some we conceded, but we're kicking ourselves really because [Ben] Foster made some really good saves in the second half to keep them in it."

Bournemouth have now conceded 12 goals in their last three matches, following a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham and a 4-1 loss at Manchester United.

"I'm definitely concerned about the amount of goals being leaked, any manager would be foolish to say they're quite happy with it," he commented.

"We're never going to win games if we keep conceding goals at the rate we are, so that has to change."

Advertisement