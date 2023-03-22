DR Congo vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

DR Congo meet Mauritania at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon on Friday (March 24) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Leopards are languishing at the bottom of Group I without a point after two games. They lost their opener 1-0 to Gabon before a 2-1 defeat to Sudan. Having failed to qualify for the 2021 edition in Cameroon, the Central African side are running the risk of missing their flight to Cote d'Ivoire next year, as another loss will essentially put paid to their hopes.

Manager Sebastien Desabre has called up 29 players for this month’s double header, including former Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu, who has 13 goals to his name. There are six uncapped players in the squad, including four in attack.

Mauritania, meanwhile, are leading the race to secure direct qualification for next year's showpiece by accumulating four points and having a goal difference of +3. The Lions of Chinguetti beat Sudan 3-0 in their opener, courtesy of a brace from Aboubakar Kamara coupled with a Abdallahi Mahmoud strike before a goalless draw with Gabon.

Manager Amir Abdou has named 25 players for the two games against Congo, including five uncapped players. Kamara, who plies his trade with Aris Thessaloniki, will look to continue his hot scoring run, having netted five goals in 11 games.

DR Congo vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, Congo and Mauritania have faced each other just once - way back in April 1963 for the French Colonial Tournament - where Congo romped to a 6-0 win.

Mauritania are unbeaten in eight games, winning six. They have also kept six clean sheets during this run, including their last two.

Mauritania, along with Algeria, Gabon, Tunisia and Cameroon, are the only sides yet to concede in the AFCON qualifiers.

Congo have won only two of their last nine games, losing six.

DR Congo vs Mauritania Prediction

Congo are ranked 30 places above Mauritania, but their form hasn't been good enough to enter this contest as favourites. Mauritania have looked surprisingly good in their recent games and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: DR Congo 1-2 Mauritania

DR Congo vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mauritania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

