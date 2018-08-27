Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Draxler's agent confirms midfielder is staying with Paris Saint-Germain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
172   //    27 Aug 2018, 14:41 IST
Julian Draxler - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler's agent has quashed speculation linking the Germany international with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain by confirming his client will remain in the French capital.

The arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year meant Draxler was on the fringes of the PSG first team, and he made just 19 Ligue 1 starts in their title-winning campaign.

This season Draxler has made two fleeting cameos from the bench under new manager Thomas Tuchel and there has been talk about the 24-year-old possibly joining Sevilla or Bayern Munich before the end of the month.

However, his agent Roger Wittmann has dismissed any exit talk by revealing Draxler is going nowhere.

Speaking to SPORT1, Wittmann said: "Of course Julian stays in Paris."

