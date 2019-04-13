Draxler tips Neymar and Mbappe to stay amid Madrid rumours

Paris Saint-Germain pair Kylian Mbappe (L) and Neymar (R)

Julian Draxler believes Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club amid speculation over their futures.

Star PSG pair Neymar and Mbappe have both been linked with moves to LaLiga giants Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Neymar only swapped Barcelona for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 but a return to LaLiga via Madrid has been mooted, while Mbappe has reportedly emerged as a target for Zinedine Zidane.

PSG winger Draxler, however, feels Neymar and Mbappe have unfinished business with the Ligue 1 champions.

"I am not the club's sports director, but if you ask me, I think they will stay," Draxler told Canal+ Sport.

"They're work is not done here and that is why I think they will stay."

On his own future, German star Draxler said he is happy playing for PSG in the French capital.

Draxler arrived from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2016 and this season, the Germany international has scored three goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions and he added: "I don't know if the club want to keep me, but I am open to that. If the club come to me and tell me 'Let's talk about a renewal', why not?

"I am very happy here, not because of the money, I like my teammates, and I like living in Paris as well."

