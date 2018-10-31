×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dream start: Real Kashmir stun holders Minerva Punjab in I-League

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Oct 2018, 17:08 IST

Panchukula, Oct 31 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC Wednesday stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab FC in a sensational start to their maiden I-League campaign, taking the first step towards realising the beginners' dream of making the 'Paradise on Earth' a "paradise for football".

The first team from the Valley to play in the country's top-flight, Real Kashmir FC scored the game's only goal through Gnohere krizo's 73rd minute strike, giving the rival goalkeeper no chance to stop the ball that was travelling in great speed.

While the result left coach David Robertson and his players ecstatic, the heads totting the stands at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium also applauded the visiting team, moments after it humbled the fancied opponents in their own den.

The emergence of Real Kashmir and their elevation to the I-League is the most fascinating story of Indian football in recent times. Formed three years ago, Real Kashmir last season won the second division league to get promoted into the top flight.

Living up to their coach's assertion on the eve of the game, Real Kashmir did give the holders a run for their money.

Real Kashmir had a chance to make it 2-0 four minutes after breaking the deadlock, but Minerva Punjab will be kicking themselves as they had a bright start to the second-half but failed to make their chances count.

It was a tight affair and Minerva Punjab FC paid for their profligacy in front of goal.

Minerva Punjab made two changes to their starting line-up that drew 0-0 against Churchill Brothers. Nongdamba Naorem and Manandeep Singh missed out a spot in the starting XI and they were replaced by Makan Chothe and Kouame Alexandre.

Robertson fielded his side in a 3-5-2 formation with Dharmaraj Ravanan, Mason Robertson and Loveday Okechukwu as the three defenders. Brian Mascarenhas, Bazie Armand and Danish Farooq played in the middle of the park with Aaron Katebe and Krizo starting up front

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab v Real Kashmir -...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Top 5 foreigners to watch out for
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: "It will be advantageous for us to play...
RELATED STORY
Real Kashmir FC: The journey from the streets to the...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab vs Churchill Brothers |...
RELATED STORY
Minerva Punjab FC files criminal defamation lawsuit...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Provisional Fixtures revealed, Chennai...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Top 10 Young Indian Footballers to...
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us