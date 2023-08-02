Drita vs Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Drita host Viktoria Plzen at the Stadiuml Fadil Vokrri in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3). The tie is still firmly in the balance, with the two sides sharing the spoils in a goalless draw in the first leg in Czech Republic last week.

Plzen followed up with another stalemate - a 1-1 home draw with Hradec Kralove in the Czech Fortuna Liga. They went ahead through Lukas Hedja's 81st-minute strike, but the visitors rallied to equalise in injury time through Ondrej Sasinka despite missing an 87th-minute penalty.

Drita, meanwhile, booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with their runner-up finish in the Kosovo Superliga last season. Plzen's third spot in the Czech First League brought them here.

The winner of the tie face either Gzira United or Dudelange in the third qualifying round.

Drita vs Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Drita have won just one of their last five competitive games.

Plzen have lost six of their last eight away competitive games.

Plzen are winless in three competitive games this season, losing one.

Plzen have conceded at least four goals in their last three away European games.

Seven of Drita's last ten competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Drita vs Plzen Prediction

Plzen are heavy favorites to progress in this tie and were largely expected to have a procession in the first leg. However, the Czech giants fluffed their lines, keeping on track with their poor end to last season and start of the current campaign.

Drita, meanwhile, have nothing to lose and are the underdogs despite playing in front of their fans. However, their visitors are there for the taking due to their current struggles.

Expect Drita to claim a shock narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Drita 1-0 Plzen

Drita vs Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Drita to win (Plzen have lost six of their last eight competitive away games.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Drita's last ten competitive games have produced less than three goals.)

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half