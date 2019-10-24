Dubravka signs six-year deal with Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka has signed a new six-year deal with Newcastle United, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The 30-year-old joined Newcastle on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague in May 2018 after impressing during an initial loan spell in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Dubravka has been an ever-present in the Premier League since his debut, making 59 top-flight appearances for Newcastle, including nine starts and three clean sheets this term.

European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus had been linked with the Slovakia international, but he subsequently claimed to be "close" to extending his Newcastle contract.

Dubravka has now put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at St James' Park until 2025 and said: "It is an amazing feeling.

"I have to say that it feels like time has flown. It's been almost two years and I've found great people here who I can call friends. I've enjoyed my time here and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."

Head coach Steve Bruce added: "I'm really, really pleased that Martin has committed his future to the club.

"He's been absolutely fantastic since the day he arrived and he's a hugely important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening nine matches, with Wolves up next at home on Sunday.