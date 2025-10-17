Dundee vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Dundee will host Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their season and have work to do if they are to secure a mid-table finish as they sit 11th in the table, just two points above last-placed Aberdeen who have a game in hand.

Ad

They were thrashed 4-0 by the winless Dons in their game before the international break and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Celtic, meanwhile, have been solid this season despite mixed results on the continental stage. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 3-2 win over Motherwell a fortnight ago and had looked set to be headed toward a disappointing point on home turf before Daizen Maeda headed home the game-winner in the 92nd minute.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second in the table with 17 points from seven matches and could leapfrog league leaders Hearts with a win on Sunday.

Dundee vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 272 meetings between the two sides. Dundee have won 50 of those games while Celtic have won 170 times with their other 52 games ending level.

The visitors are on an incredible 46-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2001.

The hosts have conceded 39 goals in their last 10 games in this fixture.

The Celts have the best defensive record in the Scottish top-flight this season, with a goal concession tally of three.

Dundee, meanwhile, have conceded 13 goals in the Premiership this season. Only newly-promoted Livingston (14) have shipped more.

Ad

Dundee vs Celtic Prediction

The Dee are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of eight league games this season. They have won just two league games on home turf all year and have a mountain to climb if they are to secure a result on Sunday.

Celtic's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be keen to build on that this weekend. They have found joy in this fixture over the last two decades and should win this one fairly comfortably.

Ad

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

Dundee vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More