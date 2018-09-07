Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dutch beat Peru 2-1 in Wesley Sneijder's last match

Associated Press
NEWS
News
140   //    07 Sep 2018, 02:52 IST
AP Image

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Memphis Depay stole the show Thursday by scoring both Dutch goals as the Netherlands beat Peru 2-1 in a friendly billed as a farewell to record midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

The match was the 134th and final international for Sneijder, the 34-year-old former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Ajax star. It was also an important warmup for the Netherlands' first UEFA Nations League match - on Sunday against World Cup champion France at Saint-Denis.

The Dutch were sloppy in the first half and Pedro Aquino outjumped Daley Blind for a corner to give Peru a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

Depay equalized on the hour after Frenkie de Jong, making his international debut as a second-half substitute, won the ball and drilled a quick pass to the Olympique Lyon striker.

Sneijder was substituted immediately after the goal, hugging all his teammates as he left the pitch to cheers of "Wesley thanks!" from the crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"It's over, it's done. My last match ... in the orange shirt," Sneijder said. "Everything comes to an end."

Depay then ensured Sneijder's finale would be a win by volleying home Quincy Promes' blocked shot in the 83rd minute.

At a ceremony after the match, fans slapped their heads, mimicking Sneijder's celebration when he scored a header winner against Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinal in South Africa.

Associated Press
NEWS
The Downfall of Dutch football
RELATED STORY
Australia v Peru: Juric keeping the faith as Socceroos...
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
De Jong in provisional Netherlands squad for Sneijder...
RELATED STORY
Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note
RELATED STORY
10 footballers who were unlucky to be playing in the...
RELATED STORY
Argentine coach Gareca extends Peru contract for 3 years
RELATED STORY
France v Peru: Varane and Les Bleus calm after...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us