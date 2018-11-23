×
Dutch clubs agree to share some UEFA prize money with rivals

Associated Press
23 Nov 2018, 22:51 IST
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Top-tier clubs in the Netherlands will share some income with lower-ranked rivals to set an example of fairer distribution of soccer's wealth.

The Eredivisie says its wide-ranging agreement covers UEFA payments to clubs who play in the Champions League and Europa League.

From next season, Dutch clubs in UEFA competitions will give five percent of their group-stage prize money toward Eredivisie teams which did not qualify.

That would have been 1.25 million euros ($1.7 million) from Feyenoord's 25 million euros ($28.4 million) income last season.

The league says it's the first in Europe to share revenue this way.

The Eridivisie also plans to give hundreds of thousands in UEFA solidarity payments toward youth training at Dutch second-tier clubs.

The move comes as the 28-nation European Leagues group urges UEFA to distribute the Champions League's $2 billion annual prize money more fairly to help close the wealth gap between clubs.

