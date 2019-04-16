×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dybala or Kean? Allegri ponders attacking options for Ajax

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    16 Apr 2019, 01:00 IST
MoiseKean - cropped
Juventus striker Moise Kean

Massimiliano Allegri is unsure whether to start Paulo Dybala or Moise Kean against Ajax as the Juventus boss considers how best to replace Mario Mandzukic.

The experienced Mandzukic, a starter in the 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, will miss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final with a knee problem.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also missing from the squad after failing to overcome a calf issue, but Allegri's key selection issue is over who to select in the forwards.

Teenage striker Kean enhanced his case to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi in a front three when he netted his sixth goal in as many games for club and country in the Serie A loss to SPAL.

Dybala's form is less convincing, but the 25-year-old will captain the side in Chiellini's absence if he starts in Turin.

"I still need to decide who starts in attack," Allegri said at Monday's pre-match news conference.

"It could be Dybala or Kean, or neither of them. If one of Kean or Dybala plays then one of [Mattia] De Sciglio or [Joao] Cancelo will be left out.

"It depends on what I decide to go with tomorrow night. If Dybala plays then he will wear the captain's armband, otherwise it will be [Leonardo] Bonucci.

Advertisement

"Mandzukic has a problem with his knee and has struggled to train at 100 per cent since the AC Milan match [on April 6].

"These games will be better suited to players who are in their best condition, because they have to give absolutely everything."

Ajax have fitness concerns of their own, with star midfielder Frenkie de Jong no guarantee to play as he nurses a hamstring issue.

"If De Jong plays tomorrow night then we need to put pressure on him," the Italian said.

"But we need to win tomorrow and qualify for the next round regardless whether he plays or not. It will be a physical game.

"To counteract their play we need to be technically sound and we'll have to play better than we did in the first game."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri considering starting Kean against Ajax after SPAL deny Juventus record title
RELATED STORY
Allegri warns Kean that many young stars have lost their way
RELATED STORY
Match-winner Kean needs time to grow - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo return for Ajax clash will be 'difficult', admits Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Serie A is easy for those who don't win
RELATED STORY
Juventus did not counter Ajax enough - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri not Kean on Moise hype and admits 'he isn't Ronaldo or Messi'
RELATED STORY
Ajax v Juventus: Why Bernardeschi is fast becoming Allegri's most important weapon
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Juventus cannot take chances against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Bonucci expressed himself badly - Allegri addresses Kean race row
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us