Dynamos and ATK eye first win of the season

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Back in action after a fortnight break, Delhi Dynamos would look to put pressure on a struggling ATK and get their first win of the season when the two teams clash in their Indian Super League (ISL) match, here on Wednesday.

The hosts, who are coming into this game after playing a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City, are likely to play striker Daniel Lahlimpuia, who was injured but midfielder Bikramjit Singh still remains a doubtful starter due to a calf injury he sustained against Pune.

Dynamos head into the game following a two-week break due to international fixtures but defender Rana Gharami believes that a long gap has allowed his team to prepare well for this game.

"We had a long break and that has given us a lot of time to figure this ATK team out. They have a strong team with really good foreign players so its going to be hard for us defenders, but we are confident heading into this game," he said.

"We were really close to winning the last match but that ended as a draw and it was a big disappointment for us. This is a must-win encounter for both the sides, so we really need to give our best," Rana added.

The game against Pune saw local boy Shubham Sarangi make his debut for the senior team and the 18-year old is looking forward to more of such opportunities as the season progresses.

"I am happy the coach believed in me and gave me that opportunity. It was a dream come true for me and I want to make the most of these chances. I'll keep working hard and make sure that I can retain my place in the side."

In the last fixture, Dynamos created a lot of chances but failed to hit the target on most occasions but that isn't bothering Head Coach Josep Gombau as he believes the side is working according to the plan.

"Last game we had a lot of chances and we missed. To win games you need to take these chances and we are working on that. Good thing is that we created chances. That's the difficult thing in football."

The visitors boast a strong squad and Gombau is wary of the threat they possess in terms of attack.

"ATK have a very good game. They have many good players in the side. Tomorrow will be a difficult game for us."

The game meanwhile will mark the return of Dynamos' all-time top scorer Kalu Uche as he returns to the stadium where he was so prolific last season, for the first time.

Former Dynamos defender Sena Ralte though will miss the clash as he will be serving his suspension