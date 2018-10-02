Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Delhi Dynamos seek winning start at home against Pune City

PTI
NEWS
News
37   //    02 Oct 2018, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Dynamos will look to start their campaign on a winning note when they lock horns with FC Pune City in their Indian Super League season opener here Wednesday.

The Dynamos would look to forget a disappointing last season, when they finished eighth. However, they also experienced an incredible six-match unbeaten run, which included draws against three of the four semi-finalists as well as a 5-1 rout of Mumbai.

The hosts will try to notch up a win in front of their home supporters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi Dynamos enjoy a good head-to-head record against the visitors -- FC Pune City have managed to defeat Delhi only once in their eight encounters and the hosts would want to keep the record intact.

New head coach Joshep Gambau will be relying on their new recruits in the midfield including Bikramjit Singh, Mihelic and Spaniards Marcos Tebar and Adria Carmona to secure them the three points.

FC Pune City, who finished fourth last season, will hope to break their Delhi jinx.

After Ranko Popovic resigned, the Pune outfit appointed Brazil U-17 and U-20 World Cup winning-coach Marcos Paqueta, but within a month the Brazilian too terminated his contract. The club quickly brought in Miguel Angel Portugal, who had left Delhi Dynamos at the end of last season.

The club had relied on captain Marcelinho and his deputy Alfaro to take the team forward last season, but Pune have addressed the over-reliance on their attacking pair by signing Iain Hume, ISL's all-time top-scorer, as well as India international Robin Singh to take some of the pressure off the duo.

Forward Ashique Kuruniyan, who impressed with a string of performances last season will also be keen to pick up from where he left.

Pune also have the experienced pair of Ashutosh Mehta and Keenan Almeida to boost their defence.

Match starts: 7:30pm IST

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign former AC Milan and...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos rope in experienced Indian...
RELATED STORY
Pattaya shock Bangkok in Thai League survival push
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish goalkeeper Francisco...
RELATED STORY
Spain Tour 2018, ATK vs Fulham: Date, Start Time and Preview
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Bikramjit Singh on a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal – Unai Emery Survival Map
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Siam Hanghal on a 2-year...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us