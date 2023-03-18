Eden Hazard blocking Real Madrid from signing former Manchester City star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on letting go of Belgian winger Eden Hazard in a bid to create room in their squad for Brahim Diaz.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City forward is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabue next season after his loan spell with AC Milan comes to an end.

Diaz signed for Los Blancos in January 2019 for a transfer fee in the region of £15 million. He signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants, which will expire in 2025.

Meanwhile, Diaz has been with Milan since September 2020 after agreeing to a three-year loan spell.

With the deal expiring this summer, Real Madrid are hopeful of having the Spain international integrated into their squad for the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Diaz's potential return to Madrid is facing a stumbling block, as Los Blancos will need to free up space in their squad to accommodate the winger.

According to a report on footballtransfers.com, Hazard is believed to be blocking Diaz's return to Real Madrid next season. The 32-year-old winger is currently surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu after consistently being overlooked by head coach Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The player himself is said to not be keen on leaving Los Blancos this summer, as he plans to see out his current contract, which expires in 2024.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



"People have doubts, but for me, I'm still here next year. I hope I can play for Real Madrid again". Eden Hazard: "I would like to stay at Real Madrid. I've always said it. I hope to play to show that I can still do it""People have doubts, but for me, I'm still here next year. I hope I can play for Real Madrid again". Eden Hazard: "I would like to stay at Real Madrid. I've always said it. I hope to play to show that I can still do it" ⚪️ #RealMadrid"People have doubts, but for me, I'm still here next year. I hope I can play for Real Madrid again". https://t.co/6VGYTaXuvu

Hazard's time with Los Blancos has largely been described as a huge failure since securing a big-money move to the Santiago Bernabue in 2019.

Madrid splashed a club-record transfer fee in the region €115 million to secure Hazard's services from Chelsea.

The Belgian has since struggled to replicate the form he showcased in England, having scored just seven goals in 73 appearances over the years.

Selling off the Belgian will also look like a difficult task for Madrid this summer, as Hazard is currently on a reported €20 million-a-year salary.

Very few clubs will be willing to match Hazard's wages in the current transfer market and could possibly be a reason why the Belgian is reluctant to leave Madrid.

How have Brahim Diaz and Eden Hazard faired for AC Milan and Real Madrid this season?

Eden Hazard and Brahim Diaz have had contrasting forms during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign at their respective clubs.

Diaz has largely impressed in his loan spell with AC Milan and has continued his form this season, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Hazard, on the other hand, has once again been underwhelming for Real Madrid, having scored just one goal in seven appearances across all competitions this season.

