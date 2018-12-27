×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eden Hazard brings up Chelsea century

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    27 Dec 2018, 02:02 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard took his tally of Chelsea goals to 100 as he scored in the Blues' Premier League clash with Watford.

Having ended an eight-match scoreless streak by netting in Chelsea's defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion 10 days ago, Hazard snatched the winner against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

That effort took the Belgium international to 99 club goals and, after drawing a blank in Chelsea's loss to Leicester City, Hazard hit his century with the opening goal in a Boxing Day trip to Watford.

Mateo Kovacic intercepted the ball on the halfway line and sent Hazard, again operating as a false nine for Maurizio Sarri's side, racing through on the Watford goal.

And the forward made no mistake with the chance, rounding Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster with ease before slotting the ball into the open goal.

Hazard is the 10th Chelsea player to reach a landmark 100 goals for the club, but lags some way behind record Blues scorer Frank Lampard on 211.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Eden Hazard is a top Ballon d'Or contender...
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard will leave Chelsea in 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard teases potential Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Eden Hazard will be perfect for Real...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard - The magician at Chelsea and why he can't be...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us