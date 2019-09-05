Ederson: Neymar happy with Brazil after failed Barca return

Brazil and PSG star Neymar

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson said star team-mate Neymar is happy after linking up with the national team following his failure to return to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Neymar was keen to move back to Barca, however, the Spanish giants were unable to re-sign him from Paris Saint-Germain before Monday's transfer deadline.

It was a transfer saga that dominated headlines, but Neymar has since joined up with Brazil in Miami ahead of Friday's international friendly against Colombia, while Peru await on September 10.

Asked about Neymar, Manchester City's Ederson told reporters on Wednesday: "We had just one training. And it was yesterday. It was a training session with the ball, so I cannot answer about it.

"Of course Neymar is happy. I don't know if he will play. This is a question that [head coach] Tite must answer. Because he's the only person who can answer if he [Neymar] plays or if he does not play."

Suor na camisa e foco nos amistosos! A #SeleçãoBrasileira está completa para treinar em Miami! #JogaBola



Ederson added: "I see him happy. Any player who wears the Brazilian national team shirt is happy.

"I can't talk about this summer market because I don't know what happened. I didn't follow the news very much. So I don't know how to answer you about that. but I know that here, in the Brazilian team, he is happy."

Neymar is yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury before Brazil's triumphant Copa America campaign on home soil.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for Ligue 1 champions PSG.