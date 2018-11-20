×
Ederson taking goalkeeping to another level, says City hero Weaver

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    20 Nov 2018, 13:30 IST
Ederson - cropped
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Ederson's excellence with his feet his helping to redefine goalkeeping, according to ex-Manchester City number one Nicky Weaver.

The Brazil international joined City for £35million in June 2017 and proved a key component in their march to a 100-point haul and Premier League glory under Pep Guardiola last season.

Although he has been guilty of a couple of rash decisions recently, conceding penalties in wins over Southampton and Manchester United, Ederson's poise with the ball at his feet continues to catch the eye.

Former England Under-21 international Weaver, who is fondly remembered by City fans for his penalty shootout heroics in the 1999 Division Two play-off final triumph over Gillingham, is now goalkeeping coach with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and believes Ederson is at the forefront of a rapidly changing trade.

"I think goalkeeping has changed a lot, football has changed a lot. It's all about systems now," Weaver told Omnisport.

"The role of a goalkeeper has changed over the past couple of years – I think it's even changed over the past few months since the World Cup.

"If you look at City, the way they play out with Ederson. He's the best I've ever seen with his feet. He's unbelievable.

"The thing with Ederson is not how much confidence he's got – he's obviously got lots – it's how much confidence the players and defenders have in him because they give it back to him under pressure constantly."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One particular piece of play early on in City's comfortable 3-1 derby win over United last time out caught Weaver's eye.

"In the first few minutes of the game, someone rolled him the ball back and he trapped it under his foot," he said. "He's about two yards off his line in the middle of his goal. There's a [United] player about four yards away from him.

"He's clipped it with his left foot over one of the strikers and dropped it into Kyle Walker's chest at right-back.

"Most goalkeepers would have just hoofed it out of play. Occasionally he will get caught but, to watch him… it's taking goalkeeping to another level.

"I've watching him live quite a few times and he could probably play left-back if he wanted. He's got such good feet."

Weaver feels such skills are now a prerequisite for youngsters between the posts looking to reach the top of the game.

"I think Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have changed the way football in this country is played," he added, with Ederson's Brazil team-mate Alisson impressing in similar style under Klopp at Liverpool.

"We've got a Dutch manager [Jos Luhukay] at Sheffield Wednesday – he likes to play out from the back. We do a lot with our feet in training.

"For me, the most important part will always be keeping the ball out of the net. But at the elite level – you look at Jordan Pickford with England – you've got to be able to use your feet.

"If you're a young goalkeeper who wants to get to the top, you've got to be strong in all departments and be really comfortable with both feet."

