Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Effenberg urges Boateng to join PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    12 Aug 2018, 15:01 IST
jerome boateng - cropped
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng should join Paris Saint-Germain if Bayern Munich have truly decided they do not want to keep him, according to former club captain Stefan Effenberg.

Boateng has been heavily tipped to leave the Bundesliga champions in recent weeks, with Manchester United said to have been interested before the window for signings for Premier League clubs closed on Thursday.

PSG are another team to have been linked with the 29-year-old, although Bayern head coach Niko Kovac has made it clear he would like him to stay.

Effenberg is bemused as to why Bayern would want to part with Boateng but has encouraged him to consider joining PSG as they represent a good chance for him to win the Champions League.

"Personally, I can't understand giving up such a great, experienced player. There can't be any sporting reasons," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"There was no commitment from the club for him. Despite his injury problems, for me, he's one of the best in the league.

"If I were his advisor, I would advise him to move to Paris, where he's welcome and would be able to win the Champions League."

Effenberg does not think Boateng's situation compares with that of Robert Lewandowski, however.

The striker's agent said in June that he wanted a new challenge and a move to Real Madrid was mooted, although it is looking increasingly likely Lewandowski will stay at the Allianz Arena.

Effenberg, though, thinks it is a risk to start the season with a player who openly wants to leave.

"If a player desperately wants to go, you have to let him," said the former Germany star. "Taking a dissatisfied player into the new season is risky."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Boateng in talks with PSG, confirms Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Kovac confident Boateng will stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Nothing new about Boateng amid Man United interest
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich open to Boateng offers
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bayern CEO denies interest...
RELATED STORY
It'll be hard for Tuchel to get our players – Kovac...
RELATED STORY
Rummenigge: Manchester City, PSG are global inflaters of...
RELATED STORY
Robben underlines Boateng's importance to Bayern
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us