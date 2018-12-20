×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EFL Cup draw: Tottenham take on Chelsea, City get Burton Albion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
237   //    20 Dec 2018, 04:14 IST
Tottenham - cropped
Tottenham celebrate a goal against Arsenal

Tottenham and Chelsea will square off for a place in the EFL Cup final while Manchester City face Burton Albion in the other last-four tie.

A trio of Premier League clubs are left standing in the competition but at least one will be eliminated when Spurs - 2-0 winners at north London rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals - take on Maurizio Sarri's side, who edged Bournemouth 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham will host the first leg as they seek to avenge the 2015 final defeat they suffered at the hands of the Blues.

Holders City, meanwhile, will be confident of securing a return to Wembley after being drawn against League One outfit Burton, who progressed on Tuesday courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

The first legs will take place in the week commencing January 7 with the reverse fixtures held a fortnight later.

EFL Cup semi-final draw

Tottenham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burton Albion

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal to face Tottenham in EFL Cup quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea in EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup: Lampard dumps out Mourinho, Burnley lose at...
RELATED STORY
Holders Chelsea to host Forest in FA Cup, possible...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Match Review
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who performed brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Analysis: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City, Blues...
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
Spurs, PSG, Chelsea, Napoli, City - The brutal run that...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Rankings: December 2018 - Salah...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us