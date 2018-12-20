EFL Cup draw: Tottenham take on Chelsea, City get Burton Albion

Tottenham celebrate a goal against Arsenal

Tottenham and Chelsea will square off for a place in the EFL Cup final while Manchester City face Burton Albion in the other last-four tie.

A trio of Premier League clubs are left standing in the competition but at least one will be eliminated when Spurs - 2-0 winners at north London rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals - take on Maurizio Sarri's side, who edged Bournemouth 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham will host the first leg as they seek to avenge the 2015 final defeat they suffered at the hands of the Blues.

Holders City, meanwhile, will be confident of securing a return to Wembley after being drawn against League One outfit Burton, who progressed on Tuesday courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

The first legs will take place in the week commencing January 7 with the reverse fixtures held a fortnight later.

EFL Cup semi-final draw

Tottenham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burton Albion

2 - Chelsea have only lost two of their previous eight League Cup games against Spurs (W4 D2), with their most recent meeting coming in the their 2015 final win (2-0 at Wembley). Stakes. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2018

