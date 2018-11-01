×
EFL Cup tie between Leicester and Southampton rearranged after helicopter tragedy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    01 Nov 2018, 23:25 IST
leicester southamptoncropped
Leicester City against Southampton in August

Leicester City's fourth-round EFL Cup clash with Southampton has been rearranged for November 27 after it was postponed following the death of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.

Shortly after Leicester's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham on Saturday, Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the centre circle at about 20:30 local time and crashed in the King Power Stadium's car park.

Leicester confirmed on Sunday that all five individuals on board died in the crash, with Srivaddhanaprabha – who many considered the mastermind of the club's shock Premier League triumph in 2015-16 – among them.

Tributes have poured in ever since, while the visit of Saints in the EFL Cup – initially scheduled for Tuesday October 30 – was postponed as a mark of respect.

The match will now go ahead on November 27, and the victors will host holders Manchester City in the last eight, the Premier League champions having defeated Leicester at the same stage last season.

Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
