EFL Cup: West Ham win 8-0 as Hazard dumps out Liverpool

Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard hit a spectacular winner as Chelsea came from behind to beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup, while Tottenham ousted Watford on penalties and West Ham romped to an 8-0 victory.

Liverpool looked to be on course for the fourth round after Daniel Sturridge broke the deadlock at Anfield with a fine overhead kick in the 58th minute.

But an unlikely equaliser from Emerson Palmieri set the stage for Hazard's splendid late show, the Belgium star lashing beyond Simon Mignolet in the 85th minute to secure a 2-1 victory and end the Reds' perfect start to the campaign.

Tottenham were likewise made to work for their 4-2 shootout success against Watford as Dele Alli hit the winning spot-kick after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Alli, in a match played at the home ground of his former club MK Dons, had earlier converted an 82nd-minute penalty to cancel out Isaac Success' opener, before Erik Lamela and Etienne Capoue traded goals in a frenetic end to normal time.

Substitute Capoue later turned villain, the midfielder and Domingos Quina both failing to beat Paulo Gazzaniga with their shootout attempts and affording Alli a dream homecoming.

There was no such drama for West Ham, who crushed fourth-tier Macclesfield Town 8-0 in their biggest competitive victory since October 1983.

Robert Snodgrass and debutant Grady Diangana both grabbed doubles to go with one each for Michail Antonio, Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna.

Danny Welbeck bagged a brace of his own before Alexandre Lacazette finished off Brentford in Arsenal's 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium, while Nottingham Forest held off Stoke City's second-half fightback to prevail 3-2.

3 - Danny Welbeck is the first @premierleague player to score in three different club competitions this season (League, Europa League and #CarabaoCup). Spread. #ARSBRE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2018