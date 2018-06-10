Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Egypt fans pin hopes on injured Salah for World Cup glory

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 10:17 IST
56

Cairo, Jun 10 (AFP) Encircled by expectant cheers of Egyptian fans, Mohamed Salah appeared at the Pharaohs' final pre-World Cup training session and kindled hopes he can overcome injury to aid Egypt's first shot at the tournament in nearly three decades.

Liverpool's star striker, who is recovering from a shoulder injury that saw him crash out of the Champions League final, strolled around the Cairo pitch talking to colleagues and supporters, but did not take part in the team's last late night practice before heading to Russia.

Horns blasted, snack-sellers hollered and chants of "Come Salah, Come Salah!" rang through the capital's stadium, crowded by thousands of fans keen to encourage their team ahead of their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season following his move from Roma, is the linchpin of Egyptian hopes in Russia.

He has been picked for the World Cup squad despite having been forced out of the Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in tears clutching his left shoulder.

Many of his fans had feared he would miss the World Cup altogether, but his appearance in Cairo has reignited expectations in The Pharaohs' key striker.

"He will participate, God willing, he must," said Seif Ibrahim, a 24-year-old salesman wearing Salah's Egypt jersey.

Fans screamed in delight when Salah's name was read out over the loudspeaker, while those able to get to the pitch took selfies with their hero.

He gave fans a sliver of hope when he managed to briefly dribble the ball on the corner of the pitch, before returning to the sidelines.

"I was so sad, but now I'm happy to see him in real life, and he seems to be doing fine even if he isn't actually training with the others," said Nahed Mostafa, 38, who attended the session with her young children.

- 'Historic moment' -

=====================

The Pharaohs, record seven-time African champions, have qualified for the World Cup for only the third time. They begin their Russian campaign on June 15 against twice former winners Uruguay.

The Egyptian football federation said after Salah's injury that he could be out for three weeks, meaning he would miss their opening Group A match but could then be available against Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Supporters at the Cairo ground, waving the national flag, also yelled enthusiastic approval for the team's other star players -- goalkeeper Essam El Hadary and midfielder Abdallah El Said.

Police in riot gear patrolled the stadium, which was filled to around a quarter of its capacity -- a rare sight at Egypt's highly-restricted football grounds.

Authorities imposed a ban on fans attending local matches after a 2012 stadium riot in Port Said left 74 people dead. The restriction was partially relaxed earlier this year.

"This is an exceptional event because a whole generation has been excluded from stadiums," said Mostafa Abdallah, a 64-year-old schoolteacher, who wore a checkered shirt and a delighted grin.

"I came for this historic moment, and to admire my country's team

Hazard: I'll support Egypt at World Cup for Salah
RELATED STORY
Suarez hopes Salah is fit for World Cup clash
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah unsurprisingly put in Egypt's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah deemed fit enough for Egypt's World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Egypt president wishes Salah speedy recovery
RELATED STORY
Salah availability for Uruguay clash 'uncertain' despite...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku, Hazard on target as Belgium beats Egypt 3-0
RELATED STORY
Cuper optimistic 'weapon' Salah will be fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Salah can rouse Egypt after 28-year wait
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah 'confident' of being fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT LAT AZE
1 - 3
Tomorrow SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun JAP PAR 06:35 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
12 Jun POL LIT 09:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us